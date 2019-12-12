|
Enright, Fran
11/21/1941 - 12/9/2019
Fran Enright embarked on her last and final adventure Monday, December 9, 2019 when she passed away in her own home. She loved adventures - in her life, in her travels, in her interests, in her work. Fran moved to Colorado from Detroit Michigan by way of California. She soon settled in Evergreen in 1974 where she taught math at Evergreen Junior High and then math followed by science at Evergreen High School. She inspired many of her students to pursue careers in science especially biology.
Fran was a mentor for excellence and her legacy lives on in the students who chose career paths in the sciences because of her example.
Encouraging young women in the sciences was extremely important to her. Fran set a high bar for herself, her students, and her friends and family. Not only did she share her knowledge and passion for learning with her students and her friends, she traveled the world to enrich her understanding of the natural and cultural diversity that is the hallmark of our planet.
An avid naturalist, she was active in the Evergreen Audubon Society, the Evergreen Bird Count, and the Evergreen community. She designed a beautiful garden for her mountain home with native plants that required little water and was visited for many years on the annual garden tour.
After she retired, she served on the Clear Creek County Open Space Commission where she worked hard to protect and provide natural public spaces for the enjoyment of the county residents and visitors.
She was often known as the woman with nine lives as she battled and overcame many forms of cancer, including pancreatic cancer and a horrendous auto accident. She was a fighter who was determined to live life to the fullest and overcome any obstacles that got in her way. She was an amazing woman.
She traveled the world, always looking for treasures to bring home. Many of her trips were with the Cloud Ridge Naturalists. She was an avid felter who enjoyed learning more about felting, color, and design from world famous teachers at various felting and weaving conferences. She was a lifelong learner, always ready to learn something new.
She is preceded in death by her mother Marion, her father, Frank and her nephew Nick. She is survived by her three brothers, Michael, Max and Charles Enright. Her nieces and nephews, Nathan, Sarah, Hunter, Debbie, Aimee, Jim and their children. She will be greatly missed but she leaves a rich legacy as a naturalist, a birder, a gardener, a traveler, a felter, a teacher, a role model, a contra dancer, a conservationist, and an active community member.
She was a shining star and all of us were the richer for having known her.
A public memorial will be planned for late spring or early summer to honor and celebrate
her life.
Gifts in her memory can be made to Food Bank of the Rockies.
