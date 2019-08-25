Home

Fran Sajsa


1956 - 2019
Fran Sajsa Obituary
Sajsa, Fran
01/25/1956 - 08/21/2019

Fran Sajsa, 63, died on August 21st in Tucson, AZ, where he had made his home since 2017. He worked as a news cameraman until 1999, when he became a teacher. He retired from Prairie Middle School in 2017 and moved to Tucson, where he spent his remaining years as a home health aide and an avid pool-goer. His family and friends will remember him as a generous soul who approached all he did with passion, whether it was introducing a topic to his students, cheering his kids on, or cooking a delicious meal. He is survived by his children, Emma and Drew, his mother, MaryAnn, and his sister, Marie. Fran's family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019
