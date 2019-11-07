|
Chronopoulos, Franca
May 31, 1933 - November 4, 2019
Franca Chronopoulos, died in peace surrounded by her loving family.
Franca is survived by her children, Dino Chronopoulos and Sylvia Broyhill; grandchildren, Caroline, Claire, Will, Annie, Christine and Lauren. A Trisagion will be held on Friday at 7 PM and Funeral Service on Saturday at noon, all at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are suggested to the in tribute of Franca.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 7, 2019