Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
4610 E. Alameda Ave.
Denver, CO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
4610 E. Alameda Ave.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franca Chronopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franca Chronopoulos


1933 - 2019
Franca Chronopoulos Obituary
Chronopoulos, Franca
May 31, 1933 - November 4, 2019

Franca Chronopoulos, died in peace surrounded by her loving family.
Franca is survived by her children, Dino Chronopoulos and Sylvia Broyhill; grandchildren, Caroline, Claire, Will, Annie, Christine and Lauren. A Trisagion will be held on Friday at 7 PM and Funeral Service on Saturday at noon, all at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are suggested to the in tribute of Franca.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 7, 2019
