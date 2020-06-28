Frances Holli Sgarlatti
1960 - 2020
Sgarlatti, Frances Holli
July 11, 1960 - May 2, 2020

Frances died unexpectantly and was laid to rest near her father. For full obituary please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/thornton-co/frances-sgarlatti-9185149.


Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
3034516674
