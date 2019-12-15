Denver Post Obituaries
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
Frances Kawamura Hamai


1932 - 2019
Frances Kawamura Hamai Obituary
Kawamura Hamai, Frances
July 26, 1932 - December 1, 2019

Fran died peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her sons: Richard, Randall {Kris}, David, Donald and Joel; grandchildren: Khristina, Chris, TJ and Raymond {Denise}; and four great grandchildren {Adan, Milah Rose, Devon & Brandon); her brothers: Albert {Frances, deceased} and William {Gail}; her sister, Jeanette Tomomitsu {George}; many Nephews and Nieces; and many Grand-nephews and Grand-nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jun; by her parents: Nobuichi 'Fred' and Michiko Kawamura; her sisters: Katherine and Lily Masamori (Tom, also deceased); her brothers: George {Kimiko}, Ted {May}, Bryan {Diane} and Arthur 'Ike' {Diane, also deceased}; and her brother-in-law, Mitchell Hamai {Reiko, also deceased}.
Services will be held in the Summer 2020. Please visit www.fairmountfuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019
