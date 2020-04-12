Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Manzanares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Manzanares


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Manzanares Obituary
Manzanares, Frances

Frances Manzanares,
103, passed away April 4, 2020, she was surrounded by family. She touched so many lives, if you knew her, you will never forget her!
Frances was born November 20, 1916 in Center, Colorado the oldest of 12. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin, Grandson Frankie, both parents and all her siblings. She is survived by 4 daughters, 8 grand children, 8 great grand children and 2 great great.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association - 7200 E. Hampden Avenue Suite 301 Denver, CO 80224. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -