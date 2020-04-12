|
Manzanares, Frances
Frances Manzanares,
103, passed away April 4, 2020, she was surrounded by family. She touched so many lives, if you knew her, you will never forget her!
Frances was born November 20, 1916 in Center, Colorado the oldest of 12. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin, Grandson Frankie, both parents and all her siblings. She is survived by 4 daughters, 8 grand children, 8 great grand children and 2 great great.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association - 7200 E. Hampden Avenue Suite 301 Denver, CO 80224. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020