Currin, Frances Mozetta
11/03/1923 - 03/09/2019
95, of Denver passed away on March 9, 2019. She preceded in death by her late husband Windsor Marcellus Currin. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-6pm. at Horan McConaty Family Chapel,1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. Evening service hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority 6pm.
Funeral services Tuesday at 11:00am. at People's Presbyterian Church, 2780 York St., Denver, CO. Interment, Fairmount Cemetery. See full obit at Latinacares.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019