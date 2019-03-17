Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Currin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Mozetta Currin


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Mozetta Currin Obituary
Currin, Frances Mozetta
11/03/1923 - 03/09/2019

95, of Denver passed away on March 9, 2019. She preceded in death by her late husband Windsor Marcellus Currin. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-6pm. at Horan McConaty Family Chapel,1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. Evening service hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority 6pm.
Funeral services Tuesday at 11:00am. at People's Presbyterian Church, 2780 York St., Denver, CO. Interment, Fairmount Cemetery. See full obit at Latinacares.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now