Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Resources
1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Cassidy Obituary
Cassidy, Francis

Francis "Frank" Cassidy, 65, of Denver. Born March 7, 1954, passed away April 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Rosemary, sister Judy, brother Patrick. Survived by brothers and sisters Stephen, Kathleen (Dennis) Goodman, Gerard, John, Michael, Martha (John) Lowry and Alice (Gregory) Burcher. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, Aunt Pat and Uncle Joe Chase. Viewing 12:00 Noon to 1:30PM., Rosary 1:30PM., Funeral Mass 2:00 PM., all Friday April 12th, at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Services conclude in the chapel.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 11, 2019
