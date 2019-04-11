|
Cassidy, Francis
Francis "Frank" Cassidy, 65, of Denver. Born March 7, 1954, passed away April 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Rosemary, sister Judy, brother Patrick. Survived by brothers and sisters Stephen, Kathleen (Dennis) Goodman, Gerard, John, Michael, Martha (John) Lowry and Alice (Gregory) Burcher. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, Aunt Pat and Uncle Joe Chase. Viewing 12:00 Noon to 1:30PM., Rosary 1:30PM., Funeral Mass 2:00 PM., all Friday April 12th, at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Services conclude in the chapel.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 11, 2019