Martorano, Dr. Francis J.
Dr. Francis "Frank" Martorano, 78, of Castle Rock, CO. passed away on June 3, 2020. Survived by his wife, Mary Margaret, children, Louise Martorano (Evergreen, CO), Haley Martorano (Dillon, CO), Stefan Martorano (Denver, CO), Anne Martorano O'Brien (Dillon, CO), and Mary Martorano McQuain (Dublin, OH). Born on Sept. 11, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph J. and Librina (Primavera) Martorano, Frank obtained a BS from Notre Dame University and his MD from the Medical College of Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy between 1963 and 1967. On March 18, 1977 he married Mary Margaret Patton at The Peck House in Empire, Colorado. Frank enjoyed every activity under the sun including sailing, playing the piano, cross country skiing, hiking and cycling. Having practiced medicine in Denver for over 30 years, in 2010 he retired in Castle Rock, CO. Dr. Frank was believed by many to have "hung the moon" based on the love and kindness he showed the children he took care of, the communities he touched, and the family he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Colorado Humane Society. Please visit caringbridge.org/public/dr.frankj.martorano
Dr. Francis "Frank" Martorano, 78, of Castle Rock, CO. passed away on June 3, 2020. Survived by his wife, Mary Margaret, children, Louise Martorano (Evergreen, CO), Haley Martorano (Dillon, CO), Stefan Martorano (Denver, CO), Anne Martorano O'Brien (Dillon, CO), and Mary Martorano McQuain (Dublin, OH). Born on Sept. 11, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph J. and Librina (Primavera) Martorano, Frank obtained a BS from Notre Dame University and his MD from the Medical College of Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy between 1963 and 1967. On March 18, 1977 he married Mary Margaret Patton at The Peck House in Empire, Colorado. Frank enjoyed every activity under the sun including sailing, playing the piano, cross country skiing, hiking and cycling. Having practiced medicine in Denver for over 30 years, in 2010 he retired in Castle Rock, CO. Dr. Frank was believed by many to have "hung the moon" based on the love and kindness he showed the children he took care of, the communities he touched, and the family he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Colorado Humane Society. Please visit caringbridge.org/public/dr.frankj.martorano
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.