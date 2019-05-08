|
Mog, Francis J.
March 1, 1929 - April 14, 2019
Francis J. Mog, 90, of Round Hill, Virginia, passed away in his sleep, April 14, 2019, at home with his beloved dog, Bella, by his side. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 10 at Saint Bernadette Catholic Parish, 7240 West 12th Avenue Lakewood, CO, 80214. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna, his daughter Linda, son-in-law, Tim, and grandchildren Amber and Nicholas.
In life, Francis grew-up on the family homestead farm in Kansas and attended the Kansas School for the Deaf, then later held a career as a printer for the Rocky Mountain News/Denver Post. In his free time, Francis was an avid golfer and once even achieved a hole-in-one.
In lieu of gifts, please consider donating to the Kansas School for the Deaf Endowment Association: http://www.ksdeaf.org.
Published in Denver Post on May 8, 2019
