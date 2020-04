Dear Family of Keith,



The Academy for Lifelong Learning wanted to send our sincere condolences for the passing of Keith. He was a value to the program in promoting education and memorable experiences for lifelong learners! His hard work in establishing the Academy will always be remembered and his friendly smile will greatly be missed. The Board of Directors and Course Leaders give many compliments of Keith as his life work is very much appreciated and will hold dear to our hearts. Thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.



Sincerely,



The Academy for Lifelong Learning-Denver

Mary Ann Laurich

Classmate