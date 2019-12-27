|
Flores, Jr., Francisco J.
(Paco)
8/22/1943 - 12/14/2019
Francisco J. Flores, Jr. (Paco) passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 in Golden, CO. Paco was born on Aug. 22, 1943 in Laredo, TX to Francisco J. Flores and Ernestina S. Flores, both of whom predeceased him. On June 30, 2002, he was united in marriage with Josephine V. Marrufo (Jo), who also predeceased him in 2015.
Paco has a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Laredo, the University of Texas at Austin and UT School of Law. Paco was a member of the State Bar of Texas for 52 years and Hispanic Bar Association of Colorado.
After 32 years of Federal service with the Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission he retired. in 2003 as Director of the Denver District Office. He was a member of the Senior Executive Service, the highest career position in the Federal Government. He was involved in many significant discrimination cases and received numerous awards during his career.
He loved hunting in TX and especially in CO, where he went elk, antelope and goose hunting with friends annually. As a skier he always looked forward to the next ski season. Paco enjoyed salmon fishing in Alaska with relatives, former classmates over. He loved playing golf as a member of Metro Seniors and Overland Park Seniors Golf Clubs.
Paco was an active member of the CO and Jefferson County Democratic Party, especially the Jefferson County Democratic Latino Initiative.. Paco was proud of his Hispanic heritage and researched family genealogy extensively. He was a member of the Mile High Chapter of the GI Forum, and throughout his career championed Latino causes.
Paco was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Esther Sanchez, 2 brothers-in-law, and his grandparents. Survivors include 7 siblings, 18 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Josephine's 4 children, her 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Paco loved and was devoted to his family, who loved him dearly and will miss him and his gentle spirit greatly.
Memorial services will be held in the following months in Laredo, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Education Scholarship Fund GI Forum, Mile High Chapter, 1717 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80204 or Casa De Paz Colorado, P. O. Box 111351, Aurora, CO 80042 (casadepazcolorado.org) or a .
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019