Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Frank Bridges


1929 - 2019 Obituary
Frank Bridges Obituary
Bridges, Frank

Francis J. Bridges,
age 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 17th surrounded by his loving family. Frank, or "Father Tyme", was born in Denver, CO on Feb. 17th, 1929. Frank attended Cathedral high school graduating in 1946. He married Dolores E. Reisdorf in 1949, and went on to join the Army. Most of Frank's working career was on the Railroad. Frank's passions were golf, golf, and more golf. Frank is survived by his wife, Dolores Bridges; children: Kenneth (Jeanie) Bridges, Laure Bridges, Francine (Rick) Wallis, Beth (Jeff) Johnston and son-in-law Richard (Patricia) Hall; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children Karen Hall, Raymond Bridges and Christine Bridges. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to the FSH Society, 450 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420 or FSHSociety.org. Rosary Wed., May 22, 6pm, visitation 1 hour prior. Service Thurs., May 23, 2pm, Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary.
Published in Denver Post from May 21 to May 23, 2019
