Bridges, Frank
age 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 17th surrounded by his loving family. Frank, or "Father Tyme", was born in Denver, CO on Feb. 17th, 1929. Frank attended Cathedral high school graduating in 1946. He married Dolores E. Reisdorf in 1949, and went on to join the Army. Most of Frank's working career was on the Railroad. Frank's passions were golf, golf, and more golf. Frank is survived by his wife, Dolores Bridges; children: Kenneth (Jeanie) Bridges, Laure Bridges, Francine (Rick) Wallis, Beth (Jeff) Johnston and son-in-law Richard (Patricia) Hall; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children Karen Hall, Raymond Bridges and Christine Bridges. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to the FSH Society, 450 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420 or FSHSociety.org. Rosary Wed., May 22, 6pm, visitation 1 hour prior. Service Thurs., May 23, 2pm, Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary.
Published in Denver Post from May 21 to May 23, 2019