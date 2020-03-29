|
Farina, Frank
July 4th 1937 - March 22nd 2020
Frank M. Farina, 82, passed away on March 22, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. Frank was born in Newark, New Jersey on July 4, 1937, to Frank Farina and Ann (DeChristopher) Farina. He graduated from Glen Ridge High school in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He received his undergraduate degree from Colorado State University, MSBA from Denver University and began working as a market researcher at Ford Motor Company in Detroit before returning to Colorado to complete a Ph.D. from the University of N. Colorado in 1974. Frank taught marketing, business, and economics at Regis University before becoming an energy economist for Xcel Energy. He was a data scientist years ahead of his time. In the early 90s, his work at Xcel was influential in their early renewable energy programs. After retiring from Xcel in 1998, he returned to Regis as an Adjunct Professor of business and economics.
Frank married Mary Kathryn (Fuertges) Farina in 1964. He was preceded in death by his son, John Patrick Farina. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kay, son Michael, and daughter Ann Marie Alfieri, 4 wonderful grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and his sister, Shelley Pickett. Frank was devoted to his family, loved cooking for family dinners, watching Broncos football, music, and reading. He was a generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather who was known for his smile and perseverance throughout his life.
There will be a private graveside service at Fairmount. A memorial mass will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Children's Hospital Colorado http://www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org or Project C.U R. E. https://www.projectcure.org.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020