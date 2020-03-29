Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Farina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Farina


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Farina Obituary
Farina, Frank
July 4th 1937 - March 22nd 2020

Frank M. Farina, 82, passed away on March 22, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. Frank was born in Newark, New Jersey on July 4, 1937, to Frank Farina and Ann (DeChristopher) Farina. He graduated from Glen Ridge High school in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He received his undergraduate degree from Colorado State University, MSBA from Denver University and began working as a market researcher at Ford Motor Company in Detroit before returning to Colorado to complete a Ph.D. from the University of N. Colorado in 1974. Frank taught marketing, business, and economics at Regis University before becoming an energy economist for Xcel Energy. He was a data scientist years ahead of his time. In the early 90s, his work at Xcel was influential in their early renewable energy programs. After retiring from Xcel in 1998, he returned to Regis as an Adjunct Professor of business and economics.

Frank married Mary Kathryn (Fuertges) Farina in 1964. He was preceded in death by his son, John Patrick Farina. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kay, son Michael, and daughter Ann Marie Alfieri, 4 wonderful grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and his sister, Shelley Pickett. Frank was devoted to his family, loved cooking for family dinners, watching Broncos football, music, and reading. He was a generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather who was known for his smile and perseverance throughout his life.

There will be a private graveside service at Fairmount. A memorial mass will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Children's Hospital Colorado http://www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org or Project C.U R. E. https://www.projectcure.org.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -