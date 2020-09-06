Frank Joseph Stasko (born ""Francis Joseph Stasko"") died peacefully on the afternoon of September 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 4, 1938 at Mercy Hospital in Denver, Colorado, to Francis Joseph Stasko Sr. and Helen Gertrude O'Lear. His grandparents came to the United States from Rudno, Slovakia and both his parents spoke fluent Slovakian. Upon arriving in the U.S. his family name was Stasch and was later changed to Stasko. He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean Stasko and only sibling and sister, Marianne (Stasko) Coulter. He is survived by his four daughters, Suzanne (""Suzy"") Stasko-Robinson, Sandra (""Sandy"") Gomez, Shelly Cappon, and Sharon (""Shari"" / ""Lu"") Stasko, his six grandchildren; Mallory Jean Gomez (Delgado), Melissa Marie (Gomez) Stieren, Helena Anne Cappon, Anya Jacqueline Cappon, Samuel James Robinson, and Sydney Marie Robinson. And three great grandchildren; Jaelynn Marie Delgado, Ava Rae Delgado, and Winston Leander Stieren.The biggest legacy Frank leaves behind is his love for his family, friends, and his dedication to his faith. He had a fierce sense of humor, always had a joke to tell, loved to be in a pair of shorts (no matter what the weather), always had a smile to greet everyone, and never knew a stranger. His friendships were many and long-lasting. Every morning for more than 40 years, he would meet the same group of men for coffee, a gathering his wife Barb affectionately called, ""The Do-Nothing Club."" Up until a few years ago, Frank and his high school buddies still met monthly to play poker. He also had dinner regularly and took frequent trips with The Charlie Good Guys, a group of co-workers whom he met while working at Moore Realty. He treasured his dear friends from Bud's Bar, the Littleton Elks, Knights of Columbus, Wild Game and Fish, Monahan's and his neighbors on West Powers Avenue, Normandy Estates, and South Eaton Way.Frank was raised in the Cherry Creek area and attended grade school at St. John's School, now Good Shepard Catholic School. His family belonged to St. John's Parish where he was an altar boy. He graduated from St. Francis De Sales High School, where he met and later married Barbara Jean Axtell on September 6, 1958. He passed away just five days before their 62nd wedding anniversary and just seven short months after Barbara's passing. A true testament to their strong bond and love for one another.Frank was very proud of his four daughters and taught them from an early age about the importance of faith being the center of their lives and the comfort of honoring family traditions. He raised his family in St. Mary's Parish of Littleton, and sent his girls to St. Mary's Catholic School. He would drive the girls to school every morning and would make sure they attended daily mass, a tradition that was part of his life for many, many years.His first job was sacking groceries at a neighborhood store, and he also worked as a soda-jerk at 5th Avenue Drug. He spent much of his youth working at Gray's Green House and also worked for a Chinchilla breeder. When he was not working, he could be found playing with the neighbor kids in the alley and enjoyed being a Boy Scout. One of the highest awards he earned as a Boy Scout was the Alter Dei Medal that was given to him by Archbishop Vehr.He worked for the U.S. Government as a Cartographic Draftsman, working with surveyors and engineers to develop topographic maps for the U.S. Geological Survey. But cartography wasn't Frank's true calling. In 1958 he joined his Uncle Bud Wilhelm at his company, Wilhelm Monument, selling tombstones. His wife Barb used to tell him that if he could sell tombstones, he could sell anything. Which proved to be a great training ground for his long career in real estate.His first job in real estate was with Suburban and Mountain Realty. He then joined Moore Realty for several years, where he met ""The Charlie Good Guys,"" and continued a friendship with them for over 50 years. During this time, he was involved in Toastmasters, and was often asked to be the Master of Ceremonies for Moore Realty events.In 1974, he launched the Stasko Realty Company. He specialized in commercial and industrial real estate. He worked up until he was diagnosed with West Nile in August 2015, when he went into semi-retirement. He finally fully retired in December 2019, after a successful 45-year run and earning the REALTOR® Emeritus status.He completed a course in Outward Bound which had a very positive effect on him. He spent a lot of time hunting and fishing throughout his life. During the 1980's he took his love of the outdoors and bought a hunting and fishing lodge outside of Meeker, called The White River Rendezvous Ranch.Frank was an accomplished golfer and won several golf tournaments. For several years, he hosted the Original Stasko Hawn Invitational Tournament (O'Shit) to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Foundation.Frank will be remembered for all he did for others. He never mentioned who he was helping or how, but as we listen to stories, many have shared what a blessing he was to them at such a difficult time in their lives. He truly lived each day to the fullest. One of his favorite sayings was, ""Carpe Diem,"" Seize the Day!In lieu of flowers the family has asked to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for Frank's youngest daughter Lu (Sharon) Stasko.