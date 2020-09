I was one of the West Powers kids that grew up with the 4 Stasko girls. We had a tight bond on West Powers Ave. We still keep in touch with each other. I remember all the dad's in the neighborhood had their own unique whistle and we all knew when it was time to go home. We spent so much time playing in Stasko's big tree in their front yard. What great memories I have growing up on West Powers Ave, and cherishing the families I grew up with. My the Lord bless you and keep you, and make his face shine down upon you.



Rebecca Franks

Friend