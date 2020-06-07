Frank Leek
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leek, Frank
November 21, 1935 - June 3, 2020
Marine Corp Sergeant

Frank Ivan Leek, 84, of Fruita, CO, passed away June 3, 2020. Frank was born in Benjamin, Utah, on November 21, 1935, to Melba Stewart and George Leek. He grew up in Golden, CO, and Benjamin, UT, and graduated from Golden High School (CO) and Spanish Fork (UT), in 1954. He married Geraldine Laura Byrd, on April 2, 1960. Frank and Gerry lived in the Golden area until they retired in 1996 and moved to her family home in Denver. Frank owned and operated the Sportsman Barbershop and Sporting Goods store for many years in downtown Golden. A dedicated public servant, Frank was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years; a member of the City Council for 16 years, serving as Mayor in 1982 and 1983; and served on the Jefferson County Open Space Board during its early, developmental years. In 2001, Frank and Gerry moved to Fruita, CO. Frank is survived by his sister Nancy Leek Peterson and brothers Mike and Jack Kolin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Kolin, and sister Helen Leek. Funeral services are scheduled at 9:30 am, June 11, at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary in Wheat Ridge. Burial will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery - unfortunately, no public service will be held at Ft. Logan.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved