Leek, Frank

November 21, 1935 - June 3, 2020

Marine Corp Sergeant



Frank Ivan Leek, 84, of Fruita, CO, passed away June 3, 2020. Frank was born in Benjamin, Utah, on November 21, 1935, to Melba Stewart and George Leek. He grew up in Golden, CO, and Benjamin, UT, and graduated from Golden High School (CO) and Spanish Fork (UT), in 1954. He married Geraldine Laura Byrd, on April 2, 1960. Frank and Gerry lived in the Golden area until they retired in 1996 and moved to her family home in Denver. Frank owned and operated the Sportsman Barbershop and Sporting Goods store for many years in downtown Golden. A dedicated public servant, Frank was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years; a member of the City Council for 16 years, serving as Mayor in 1982 and 1983; and served on the Jefferson County Open Space Board during its early, developmental years. In 2001, Frank and Gerry moved to Fruita, CO. Frank is survived by his sister Nancy Leek Peterson and brothers Mike and Jack Kolin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Kolin, and sister Helen Leek. Funeral services are scheduled at 9:30 am, June 11, at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary in Wheat Ridge. Burial will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery - unfortunately, no public service will be held at Ft. Logan.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store