Cerovski, Frank Michael
Sept. 17, 1923 - Oct. 29, 2020
Frank was born on Sept. 17, 1923 in Big Sky country, Lewiston, Montana in Fergus County. He passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. In the interval between those two dates this good man checked off most of the things on his life long bucket list.
Frank was a self made man who was not at all afraid of hard work but who also knew how to play hard, especially if that play involved his family. His main career work was working for the state of Colorado as a CPA but he was also very active in the house flipping and investment business. He had handyman skills and was sharp as an egg shell sandwich when it came to investing. Those folks who rented and/or bought his refurbished properties found his generosity to be one of his many virtues.
Frank was a family man who felt it was important to do things like water and snow skiing with his wife and 3 children. Trips to the family cabin in Grand Lake were frequent and have provided lasting memories.
Perhaps the best example of his sense of family was the arduous task he undertook to locate his relatives in Croatia after the family became divided in the relatively early 1900's. He composed a personal letter with his background and details that might ring an ancestral bell and mailed it to every Cerovski he could locate in the country. His daughter, Joyce, took pictures of the pages of the Cerovski names she found in the phone book while on a cruise that stopped in Dubrovnik. That was how Frank obtained his starting list. If there was an answer Frank and his wife Jean paid for the genetic test that might confirm a match. When matches were found, he and Jean paid for Joyce, eldest son Errol and their significant others to travel to Zagreb and reunite the Cerovski family. The next summer he brought the Zelijko Cerovski family to greater Denver for a joyous family reunion.
Frank is survived by the "light of his life" Wilma Jean, who he lovingly call "WJ." They've been married 72 short years. They have 3 children, Errol, Michael (Darlene) and Joyce (Tom). In addition there are 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Frank has a sister, Mary living in Powell, WY with her husband, Bud. Frank was preceded in death by his 4 brothers.
We'll miss Frank's kindness, his sense of humor especially when playing "last touches" with his grandchildren, generosity, work ethic and sense of family but take solace in the memories that will always be treasures. Frank was a huge animal lover so in lieu of flowers please donate to Max Fund, 720 W. 10th Ave., Denver, CO 80204, maxfund.org
.