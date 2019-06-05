|
Parce, Frank
May 23, 2019
Passed away May 23, 2019 at home in Evergreen. Services will be held at 3pm on June 15, 2019 at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St, Denver, CO.
He was predeceased by his wife Sheila. Survived by daughter Amy Dennison, grandchildren Christopher, Andrew and Benjamin, brother David, nephews Douglas(Sherry), Stephen and niece Kristina Wardlow(Derrek). He will also be greatly missed by long-time friend and companion Eleanor Roberts, her daughters Desiree Parrott-Alcorn(Rob), Yvonne Hauke, Aimee Reisinger(Todd), and her six grandchildren- Cole Parrott, Dillon, Seth, and Josh Reisinger, Connor and Cameron Alcorn.
Published in Denver Post from June 5 to June 9, 2019