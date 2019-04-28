|
Rozich, Frank
09/21/1921 - 03/18/2019
Frank Rozich, 97, died at his home at Brookdale Meridian, Englewood CO, on March 18, 2019 surrounded by family. His wife of 65 years, Jean, predeceased him on December 19, 2015.
Frank was born on September 21, 1921 in Kansas City KS to Anton and Helen Rozich. After graduating from junior college, he joined the Marine Corps and fought in WWII. After his return from active duty, Frank got a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas. He moved to Denver, where he got a job as District Engineer with the Colorado Department of Health in 1949. In 1950, he married Jean Schooler, and later they moved to California where Frank earned an MA in Sanitary Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. Upon returning to his job in Denver, he worked his way up to Director of the Water Quality Control Division. After retiring in 1986, he spent many years working for H & R Block and the U.S. Census, and he was also a volunteer tax preparer for the elderly through AARP.
Frank was a member of the Water Pollution Control Federation and served as president of the following organizations: Professional Engineers of Colorado, Colorado Engineering Council, Sabin Chapter, and the Colorado Chapter of the 2nd Marine Division Association. He also served for 10 years on an advisory committee to the Denver School Board. He was a member of the St. Louis Parish in Englewood.
He is survived by his daughters Carol Weber (Craig) of Hopewell Junction NY and Diane Thomas (Michael) of Englewood CO; grandchildren Megan Brody (Joshua), Austin Weber (Wende), Andrew Thomas, and David Thomas; and great grandson Bryce Weber.
A Memorial Service will be held On Sunday May 5, 1:30pm at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver CO 80246, contributions may be made to a .
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019