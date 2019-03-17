Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4291 Evergreen Pkwy
Evergreen, CO
View Map
Sida, Frank
12/10/1936 - 3/7/2019

Frank R. Sida, currently a resident of Golden, Colorado, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2019. His family and friends can attest that he gave a heroic fight against the Alzheimer's he fought. As the author Dylan Thomas penned, "Do not go gentle into that good night." Frank is survived by his wife, Kay, of 62 years and two sons, Rocky and Steve Sida along with two daughters, Amy Van Horn and Laura Sida. If you would like funeral details or to express condolences, please visit this website: Horancares.com/obits/frank-rudolf-sida/
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
