Frank Staab


1930 - 2020
Staab, Frank
10/12/1930 - 04/02/2020

Frank Staab, age 89, died at Littleton Adventist Hospital on April 2, 2020. He died of natural causes. He was born in Kansas in 1930. In addition to living in Hays, Kansas, he spent much of his life in Chicago, Illinois, and Denver, Colorado. He worked for the railroad, Coors Brewery, and Bellco Credit Union until his retirement in 1993. Frank was a member of the Catholic Church, and volunteered regularly at the Marian House Soup Kitchen. Frank enjoyed skiing, traveling, playing cards, trips to Black Hawk to play the slots, and all sports, especially the Denver Broncos. He was a loyal and loving husband and father, extremely kind to all, and a devout Catholic who put God first. He was simply a great man! Survivors include his wife Irma, sons Kevin (Trisch) and Michael (Shelley Arnold), granddaughters Brytin and Jayden, in addition to three brothers (Paul, Norman and Joe). Frank was preceded in death by his parents (Albert and Ida) and siblings (Fred, Eileen, Albert Jr., Richard, Rita, and Robert). A memorial mass and reception will be planned for this summer 2020. Memorial contributions are welcome at the Marian House Soup Kitchen at 14 West Bijou Street in Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
