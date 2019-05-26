|
Taylor, Frank
12/2/1927 - 5/24/2019
Former Littleton High School teacher and counselor Frank Taylor passed away May 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Frank was born in Chicago on December 2, 1927 to Rev. Arthur and Ellen Taylor who preceded him in death, as did his brother Jim. He is survived by his wife Marion, his daughter Christy (George) Hewitt, son Brad (Cindy) Taylor and grandsons Chad Taylor, Taylor (Malisa) Hewitt, and Scott Taylor (Carly Marquis).
Frank and Marion would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 15th having filled those years with travel adventures, family and friends, faith and education, and a great love for each other.
Frank's memorial service will be held Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at First Plymouth Church, 3501 S. Colorado Boulevard in Englewood.
Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Doane College Student Scholarship Fund at https://www.doane.edu/online-giving, to First Plymouth Church, or to Denver Hospice.
