Frank Thompson
Thompson, Frank
Wayne
06/27/2020

Frank Wayne Thompson, age 64, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away on June 27, 2020.

Frank was born in Denver, Colorado to Allen and Doris (Andreski) Thompson. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974. On March 3, 1979, he married Jill Ann Doyle. He was a HVAC professional for over 40 years, working the last 22 years of his career, as a dedicated technician for the State of Colorado at Auraria Higher Education Center.

Frank was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, birdwatcher, golfer and musician. One of his passions for decades was playing Old-Time Appalachian string band music with his friends. His mandolin playing was the driving rhythmic force behind two high energy, entertaining bands called the Mystic Chickens and the Virginia Dale Polecats. He also played guitar, banjo, ukulele and piano. His joy when playing music with others was infectious and forged many lifelong friendships. He was known for his sense of humor, his laughter, and his kind and generous spirit. He will be missed by all of those who loved him and the many lives he touched.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Allen. He is survived by his wife Jill, his mother Doris, his brothers, Paul, Michael, Robert, and Mark, his sister Patricia Klocker and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to the Sierra Club Foundation.




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
