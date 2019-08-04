|
|
Knight, Frank Walker
October 4, 1938 - July 27, 2019
Frank Walker Knight died July 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. He was born of Mary Walker and Frank Wilson Knight on October 4, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by daughters (born with Susu Knight) Julia with husband Glen Grim, and Tiffany Jan with husband David Ahrens, and by his son Nelson (born with Ella Nelson Knight) with wife Lisa Knight. He also leaves sister Sylvia Lloyd and brother John Knight, and beloved companion Phyllis Johnson. His joys have been grandchildren Alex, Addison, Carter, Colin, Parker, and Paxton Knight, Winnifred and Sydney Jan, and Julian Grim. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Utah. His work life was spent with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and as an artist and a craftsman. We thank the staff at Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center, The Gardens at St. Elizabeth, and AGAPE Healthcare for their kind care. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, he suggested donations to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019