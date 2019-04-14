|
|
PEDERSEN, Franklin D.
PETE
February 22, 1933 - March 29, 2019
Dr. Franklin Pedersen, "Pete", passed away March 29, 2019, at the Village at Belmar, Lakewood, CO. Franklin was the last of the seven children of Anton and Mary Green Pedersen. His siblings were Jess, Margy, Charles, Arthur, Maurine and Robert. He was born in St. Paul, Nebraska. He grew up in Nebraska and Iowa and graduated from Riverton (Iowa) High School in 1951. Pete served in the U. S. Navy, 1951 - 1955. He received several service awards and was honorably discharged. He entered Peru State Teachers College, Peru, Nebraska, in 1955, and completed his undergraduate studies under the G. I. Bill. Pete was awarded a Fellowship from the Department of Mathematics of Tulane University, New Orleans, LA., in 1959. He received his Masters Degree in Mathematics in 1961 from Tulane University and received his Ph. D. in Mathematics in 1966 from Tulane University. His dissertation involved the study of "Lattice Ordered Structures." Upon receiving his Ph. D. degree, Dr. Pedersen accepted a teaching and research position at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL. He published several papers in mathematics research journals. Pete retired from Southern Illinois University in 1992. In 1992, Pete moved to join his wife, Dr. Katherine Pedersen, in South Dakota. The Drs. Pedersen moved to Hammond, LA, in 1997, and remained there until moving to Lakewood, CO., in 2018. Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dr. Katherine Pedersen, and two children, Craig Franklin Pedersen and Lorraine (Foley) Carroll. He is survived by three grandchildren, Brenna, Erin, and Mark Foley, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service commemorating Pete's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Department of Mathematics, Peru State College, Peru, Nebraska.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019