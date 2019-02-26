|
|
Saccomanno, Franklin L.
Nov. 10, 1932 - Feb. 21, 2019
Frank Saccomanno of Westminster, Colorado passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2019. Frank was born on November 10, 1932 in Welby, Colorado to his parents, James and Rose Saccomanno. As a young boy, Frank worked on his family farm. As a young man, Frank served in the United States Army and honored his country during the Korean War. Frank met his soon-to-be-wife, Betty Jean Mefford, on a blind date and married her on February 10, 1957. Frank worked many jobs, driving a truck, laying cement and at AG Grocers before becoming a Denver policeman in the early 1960's. His wife, Betty, constantly worried about his safety as a policeman; at which point, he promised her that he would put her name in lights. He made good on his promise to Betty and in 1968 became an ambitious entrepreneur, opening his first bar and restaurant, Betty's Lounge, in Welby, Colorado. Over the years, Frank continued to build and open numerous popular bars and restaurants, mostly on the north side of Denver. His extensive list of bars include: Desert Fox, Ceasars, Red Baron, Sandpiper, My Place, Seagrams Inn, Brentcross Tavern, Last Chance Saloon, R.G's, P.J. Goodvibes, and Bonkers. Not only was Frank a successful businessman and real-estate investor, but also a devoted family man who loved and cared for his wife, children and grandchildren. Today, Frank is honored at Gaetano's Italian Restaurant in North Denver with a larger-than-life sized picture of him & his wife taken while they were honeymooning in Las Vegas. Frank lived a happy, prosperous life and will be missed and remembered by all the lives he touched. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his brother, Joe Saccomanno and sister, Mary Reffel. Frank is survived by his son, Frank, and daughter, Laurie (Jeff), and grandchildren, Nick Powell and Gianna and Anthony Saccomanno, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, Sunday, March 3rd, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Rosary immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, Monday, March 4th, 10:00 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 2361 E. 78th Ave., Welby, Colorado, 80229. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
