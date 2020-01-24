Denver Post Obituaries
Fred Alvin Nelson Jr.


1937 - 2020
Fred Alvin Nelson Jr. Obituary
Nelson Jr., Fred Alvin
05/30/1937 - 01/18/2020

Fred Alvin Nelson, Jr., 82, of Lakewood, CO passed away January 18, 2020. Fred was born in Denver, on May 30, 1937. He married Carol J. Skalla on January 14, 1955. He was owner, with his sons, of Nelson & Sons Plastering for 25 years. He had a passion for spending time with his family, traveling, watching Colorado sports teams, and gambling. He was a Sacristan for Notre Dame Catholic Church. Fred and Carol have three children, Kimalee B. Muench, spouse Timothy; Fred S. Nelson (deceased); Edward B. Nelson, spouse Meredith; 1 granddaughter; 7 grandsons; 4 great grandsons; and 1 great granddaughter; sisters Peggy Autobee and Jackie Lauck; brother Henry Nelson (deceased). A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
