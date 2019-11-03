|
|
Davine, Fred
January 22, 1929 - October 23, 2019
Fred Davine co-founded Valiant Products Corporation in 1961. He was a consummate businessman whose integrity and genuine caring brought success to his company and created a warm working environment and a loyal, dedicated workforce.
Fred was extremely civic minded, and our community benefitted in so many ways from his presence. He served as Chairman of the Board for Rose Medical Center and the AMC Cancer Research Center. Fred was a charter board member of the Rose Community Foundation and was a board member of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Public Television (PBS). The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was close to Fred's heart and he was co-chair of the Catholic-Jewish dialogue under its umbrella. He also co-chaired the Governor's Holocaust Remembrance Program.
Fred took great pleasure all his life in cars, and he especially enjoyed collecting and featuring his old cars in vintage shows. One of his cars was used while filming a major motion picture. He had a keen interest and knowledge of the presidents of the United States and stayed abreast of current events until the end. In addition, Fred was an avid blackjack player, frequently giving advice on the best strategies, and he was an active member of several poker groups.
Fred was a pillar of the Denver community and had a positive impact on so many lives over the years. Everyone who came into contact with him was treated with respect and responded to his outgoing, thoughtful nature with high regard. He made friends everywhere he went because he showed a genuine interest in people from all walks of life.
Fred leaves a wife, children, and grandchildren who admire him and consider him a role model. His love for his family was unbounding and unconditional, and that love was deeply returned. The world was truly a better place with Fred's presence in it.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sara and Goodman Davine, and his older brother, Bob Davine. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Maxine; two sons, Jeffrey (Shannon) and Bruce (Audrey); his daughter Valerie; five grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.
At Fred's request, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anti-Defamation League https://mountainstates.adl.org/; online condolences may be made at feldmanmortuary.com. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the home of Greg and Mindy Davine, 5842 S. Geneva St., Greenwood Village, CO. Please stop in any time between the hours of 1:00 to 4:00pm.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019