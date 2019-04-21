|
Harvey, Dr. Fred
01/29/1930 - 04/17/2019
Dentist
Dr. Fred Reece Harvey, DDS, passed away peacefully in his home in the early hours of April 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Fred battled hard with the progressively debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease for the past 15 years. Even in the final months he continued to demonstrate his determination and creativity by completing projects from his bedside. The second oldest with four siblings, Fred was born in Chicago, IL on January 29, 1930 to Charles Reece Harvey and Emma Edna Frankie as they were completing school at the Moody Bible Institute and preparing for missionary service in Africa. Unable to pursue missionary work due to finances the family moved to Dayton, OH near Wright Patterson Air Force Base where Fred enjoyed the many boyhood pleasures of hiking in the woods, fishing, swimming at the local gravel pit, and helping with paper routes. His fifth-grade teacher inspired Fred to become an "A" student and set great goals for this life. The Harvey family moved to Denver in 1945 where Fred completed high school and developed an interest in medicine. A Sunday School teacher, who was also a dentist, suggested Fred direct his talents and medical interest toward dentistry. After graduating from East High School in Denver, CO Fred attended Pasadena Nazarene College (now Pt. Loma Univ) in San Diego, CA and later finished his requirements for entering dental school at the University of Colorado. Fred met Donna Bergh, the love of his life, in the summer of 1956, and after a short engagement they were married at Calvary Temple in Denver, CO in January 1957. Later that same year Fred earned his dental degree from the University of Missouri. Fred repaid Uncle Sam for 2 years of college deferment by joining the Air Force and was stationed at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY. Fred and Donna decided to settle in Denver where their daughter Cheri was born in 1959 and son Dan in 1962. Over the years Fred and Donna were very active in Calvary Temple and were involved in various aspects of youth and adult ministries. Fred's magnificent baritone voice was used in many church services, weddings, and funerals. They later became members of Trinity Baptist Church for over 25 years where they continued their involvement in many church functions and ministries. Meanwhile, Fred's dental practice grew as his reputation for excellent dental work spread. He practiced for over 50 years keeping up with all advances in dental science and loving every challenge and chance to use his creativity to serve his patients. During his years of practice Fred was known for caring for many missionaries and pastors and their families as well as people unable to pay for all their dental work. He received a special award in 2006 from the Colorado Dental Society for Outstanding Service to Patients with Special Needs. Everyone who knew Fred admired his love, passion, and precision for dentistry and the dental health of his patients. His philosophy was to keep your teeth for as long as you can and floss only the ones you want to keep. When not leaning over the dental chair one of Fred and Donna's favorite leisure activities for many years was traveling and living life from their RV. Whether traveling to RV rallies or visiting family or distant shores, the only thing keeping Fred from staying away too long was his love for dentistry. Dr. Fred Harvey is survived by one his greatest treasures, his wife Donna, his daughter Cheri and son, Dan, along with their spouses Greg and Leeann, respectively. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica, Savannah, Ellie, Nicholas, Zoey, and Sam. Fred is preceded in death by his sister Becky Scharn, and is survived by his sister Aileen Scharn and brothers Chuck and John Harvey. A funeral service for Fred will be held at Southern Gables Church in Littleton, CO on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019