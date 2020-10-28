Heistermann, Fred

08/30/1932 - 10/20/2020



Fred Heistermann

was born and raised in Chicago where he attended Lakeview High School. After school he served in the Korean War and worked at Teletype. In 1972 he moved the family out to Colorado where he worked at Western Electric and then as a Realtor. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores, and his sons, William, Mark, Matthew, Paul and Richard. He also leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Funeral services will be on November 6 at 1:00pm at St Mark Catholic Church, Westminster CO 80031.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store