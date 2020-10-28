1/1
Fred Heistermann
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heistermann, Fred
08/30/1932 - 10/20/2020

Fred Heistermann
was born and raised in Chicago where he attended Lakeview High School. After school he served in the Korean War and worked at Teletype. In 1972 he moved the family out to Colorado where he worked at Western Electric and then as a Realtor. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores, and his sons, William, Mark, Matthew, Paul and Richard. He also leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Funeral services will be on November 6 at 1:00pm at St Mark Catholic Church, Westminster CO 80031.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in www.denverpost.com on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved