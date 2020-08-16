Liberato, Fred Joseph5/14/1952 - 8/11/2020Fred Liberato, a North Denver Native, passed away on 8/11/2020. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; children Heidi Liberato Ramsey, of Baton Rouge, LA, and Brodie Liberato, of Westminster, CO; step children Angela Meyerowitz and Daniel Smith; siblings Rosemarie Colaiano, of Arvada, CO and Richard Liberato, of Arvada, CO. Per Fred's request, no services will be held. Donations can be made in Fred's honor to Mount Saint Vincent. Please contact Sherry Crawford at 303-318-1728, e-mail scrawford@msvhome.org.