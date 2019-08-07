Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Dale Monk


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Dale Monk Obituary
Monk, Frederick Dale
8/20/1948 - 7/29/2019

Fred Monk, 70, passed away in his Sun City, Arizona, home on July 29, 2019. Fred was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dale and Jean (Groettum) Monk on August 20, 1948. Fred retired from a long, successful career as a Branch Sales Manager for Time Life Libraries, Inc. in Denver, Colorado, in 2004. Fred married Lori (Kincheloe) Monk on June 29, 2002, and they raised one daughter together. In 2014, Fred moved to Sun City where he enjoyed soaking up the sun and taking care of their canine and feline children. He was an avid reader (nonfiction) and was an encyclopedia of music, especially rock and roll. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother; deeply devoted to his family. Fred had an uncanny ability to connect to people profoundly. His kindness and humor will be missed. Fred is survived by his wife, Lori; his daughters, Moriah and Shayla; his son, Marty; his mother, Jean; his sisters, Nancy and Sally; and his four grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.