|
|
Monk, Frederick Dale
8/20/1948 - 7/29/2019
Fred Monk, 70, passed away in his Sun City, Arizona, home on July 29, 2019. Fred was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dale and Jean (Groettum) Monk on August 20, 1948. Fred retired from a long, successful career as a Branch Sales Manager for Time Life Libraries, Inc. in Denver, Colorado, in 2004. Fred married Lori (Kincheloe) Monk on June 29, 2002, and they raised one daughter together. In 2014, Fred moved to Sun City where he enjoyed soaking up the sun and taking care of their canine and feline children. He was an avid reader (nonfiction) and was an encyclopedia of music, especially rock and roll. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother; deeply devoted to his family. Fred had an uncanny ability to connect to people profoundly. His kindness and humor will be missed. Fred is survived by his wife, Lori; his daughters, Moriah and Shayla; his son, Marty; his mother, Jean; his sisters, Nancy and Sally; and his four grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 7, 2019