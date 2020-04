Or Copy this URL to Share

Floth, Fredrick Sheridan 7/26/1940 - 3/26/2020 Boiler Maker, Mason Shriner Fredrick Floth of Wheat Ridge & Castle Rock, CO. He was member of The Commandry, Shriners and one of orig founders of The American Mountain Men. Fred graduated from Alameda High School, and raced cars at Lakeside Race Track and Bandimere Speedway. Fred is survived by no children. A Masonic Memorial tba.

