Earnest, G. Lane "Earnie"
May 12, 1938 - March 9, 2019
Lane Earnest passed away on Saturday, March 9 from complications due to his advanced Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Pueblo, grew up in Denver, attended the University of Colorado receiving both an undergraduate and law degree. He was a founding partner with the law firm Caplan and Earnest. He was a past Chairman of Channel Six KRMA, President of the Boulder County Bar Association and past president of the Associated Alumni of CU. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara, his children Hillary and Keith and five grandchildren. Services will be at First Presbyterian Church Boulder at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, March 20.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019