Gabe Markel
1994 - 2020
Markel, Gabe
July 8, 1994 - June 8, 2020

Gabe Markel was born on July 8, 1994, in Denver, Colorado and died on June 8, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. He is survived by parents, Robert E. and Melissa Markel, his sisters: Carrie Markel and Madison Markel and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rosary will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6pm, Horan & McCoanty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO, Funeral Mass will be held on June 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton, CO. Donations, in Gabe's name, may be made to the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
June 20, 2020
June 20, 2020
The Domaleski family is terribly sorry for your loss.Lindsay and Gabe were wonderful childhood friends.
Robert Domaleski
Acquaintance
