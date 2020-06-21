Markel, Gabe
July 8, 1994 - June 8, 2020
Gabe Markel was born on July 8, 1994, in Denver, Colorado and died on June 8, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. He is survived by parents, Robert E. and Melissa Markel, his sisters: Carrie Markel and Madison Markel and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rosary will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6pm, Horan & McCoanty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO, Funeral Mass will be held on June 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton, CO. Donations, in Gabe's name, may be made to the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.