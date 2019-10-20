|
|
Rodgers, Gabriel
05/12/1992 - 10/08/2019
Gabriel Rodgers, beloved son of Valerie McNaughton and Fred Rodgers, died at his home in Lakewood October 8, 2019.
Gabe, born in Denver, lived in Central City and attended kindergarten at Gilpin county school. He spent 9 years at Graland School in Denver and a year at Naropa Univ. in Boulder. At the time of his death was studying coding at Red Rocks C.C. where he thrived. He confronted fears and anxieties that grew out of living in a world that was sometimes too noisy, too crowded and too fast-moving for his wise and sensitive soul.
Gabe was a master skateboarder and skier, sometimes taking bold chances. With his parents he was a member of the Arlberg Club where he learned to ski and enjoy Winter Park's trails and trees, sometimes leading his skeptical parents off the marked trails and into the woods.
A celebration and wake for Gabe will be at the Red Rocks Community College Lakewood campus on November 2 from 2 to 5 pm. It will be in the Grey's Peak and Torrey's Peak Rooms and a joyous occasion fitting for Gabe. Instead of flowers, please consider a gift to the Red Rocks Community Foundation at 13300 W. 6th Ave, Lakewood 80232. In addition to Valerie and Fred, Gabe is survived by many aunts and uncles and cousins from all over.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019