Turner, Gail C.
8/15/1921 - 6/13/2019
Gail Turner, 97, of Sykesville, MD, born and raised in Denver, CO. Attended East High in Denver and was a graduate of Denver University class of 1943. She met her husband Howard (Denver, CO) and, they were married on January 12,1947. They had 2 children, Ron, 11/4/47 (widowed, Donna) of Reno, NV who is the survivor and they had Linda 5/26/50-4/13/15. The family were long time members of St. Paul Methodist Church and later with Grace United Methodist Church in Denver. After Howard's passing in 1991 she moved to Silver Spring, MD to be with her daughter. Her ashes will be spread in one of their favorite places in the Rocky Mountain area of Colorado, so she may join those of her husband and her daughter. For more information www.donaldsonlaurel.com/notices/Abigail-Turner.
Published in Denver Post on June 22, 2019