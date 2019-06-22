Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail C. Turner


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail C. Turner Obituary
Turner, Gail C.
8/15/1921 - 6/13/2019

Gail Turner, 97, of Sykesville, MD, born and raised in Denver, CO. Attended East High in Denver and was a graduate of Denver University class of 1943. She met her husband Howard (Denver, CO) and, they were married on January 12,1947. They had 2 children, Ron, 11/4/47 (widowed, Donna) of Reno, NV who is the survivor and they had Linda 5/26/50-4/13/15. The family were long time members of St. Paul Methodist Church and later with Grace United Methodist Church in Denver. After Howard's passing in 1991 she moved to Silver Spring, MD to be with her daughter. Her ashes will be spread in one of their favorite places in the Rocky Mountain area of Colorado, so she may join those of her husband and her daughter. For more information www.donaldsonlaurel.com/notices/Abigail-Turner.
Published in Denver Post on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.