McCormick, Gail P.

03/09/1938 - 07/17/2020



Gail Patricia McCormick of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away on Friday, July 17th, 2020. Gail is survived by her children Robin (Jim) Trautman, John McCormick III, and Michael L. (Kristi) McCormick, her grandchildren Amy Trautman, Christopher Trautman, Karli McCormick, Michael J. McCormick, Jenna McCormick, and her sister Barbara Mahoney and many special nieces and nephews. Gail is preceded in death by her husband John McCormick Jr., her parents Thomas Jr. and Kathryn Mitchell and her brother Thomas Mitchell III.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store