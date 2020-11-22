Weidner Jr., Gale

6/8/1940 - 10/31/2020



Gale loved and was so proud of his family. He was married to Paula for 55 years. His daughter, Dana Ricketts and husband Will have 2 daughters: Macy and Emma. His son, Gale Weidner III (Trey) and wife Ashlee have 3 sons: Gale IV, Grey and Rhys.

A celebration for Gale will be held this spring at Folsom Field in Boulder. A memorial gift in Gale's name can be made to the CU Foundation . Please send to Scott McMichael, CU Buff Club, 369 UCB Champions Center, Boulder CO 80309 with CU Football/Gale Weidner in the memo field.

The Quarterback is at Peace





