Gale Weidner Jr.
1940 - 2020
Weidner Jr., Gale
6/8/1940 - 10/31/2020

Gale loved and was so proud of his family. He was married to Paula for 55 years. His daughter, Dana Ricketts and husband Will have 2 daughters: Macy and Emma. His son, Gale Weidner III (Trey) and wife Ashlee have 3 sons: Gale IV, Grey and Rhys.
A celebration for Gale will be held this spring at Folsom Field in Boulder. A memorial gift in Gale's name can be made to the CU Foundation . Please send to Scott McMichael, CU Buff Club, 369 UCB Champions Center, Boulder CO 80309 with CU Football/Gale Weidner in the memo field.
The Quarterback is at Peace


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
