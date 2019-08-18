Denver Post Obituaries
Farnum-Holt Funeral Home
405 W 7Th St
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
(970) 945-5815
Gary Crites


1944 - 2019
Gary Crites Obituary
Crites, Gary
9/10/1944 - 7/21/2019

Gary Chamberlain Crites died of cancer on July 21st and is survived by his siblings, Gayle and Kent, and their families. Playing, coaching and teaching chess were his passions, particularly with young people. His loyalty to friends created relationships that lasted decades.

He attended Boettcher School in Denver, graduating in 1962. He earned his BA in Sociology from Colorado State University.
Gary moved from Denver to Battlement Mesa in 2015 and met his partner, Susan Mountjoy. She resides in Rifle.

Gary was always outspoken, but privately, he was a humble man. His family never ceased to be amazed by his tenacity, strong will and accomplishments.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
