Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
10816 S. Parker Road
Parker, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary D. Fields


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary D. Fields Obituary
Fields, Gary D.
January 18,1935 - April 18, 2019

Gary D. Fields, died peacefully in his home in Parker, CO on April 18, 2019. Gary was a was a well known patent attorney in the Denver area since 1959. He was a dedicated individual who was passionate about supporting small business and the Rotary Club. Gary and his wife Doris helped start a number of Baptist churches. His family remembers him as a kind, generous, and loving husband and father. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to Denver Kids at https://denverkidsinc.org/donate/ A celebration of Gary's life will be held on May 22, at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church at 10816 S. Parker Road, Parker CO
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.