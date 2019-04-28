|
Fields, Gary D.
January 18,1935 - April 18, 2019
Gary D. Fields, died peacefully in his home in Parker, CO on April 18, 2019. Gary was a was a well known patent attorney in the Denver area since 1959. He was a dedicated individual who was passionate about supporting small business and the Rotary Club. Gary and his wife Doris helped start a number of Baptist churches. His family remembers him as a kind, generous, and loving husband and father. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to Denver Kids at https://denverkidsinc.org/donate/ A celebration of Gary's life will be held on May 22, at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church at 10816 S. Parker Road, Parker CO
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019