Gary Dee Morrison
1943 - 2020
MORRISON, GARY DEE

Gary was born 04/10/43, in Oak, NE and passed away 04/25/20 from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Linda); two children & four grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit TaborFuneralHome.com.


Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
