Lee, Gary Edward



Gary Edward Lee passed away Oct. 18, 2020 of heart failure he was 72. Survived by wife of 54 years Carol Lee (Hodges), children Cherie Lee, Edward Lee, Margaret Lee, 5 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 1 great grandson, two surviving brothers William Lee, Charles Lee, sisters Kay and Peggy, and lots of family and friends. Services will be held at Crossroads Church in Northglenn, 104th and Huron, Nov. 7th at 1pm.





