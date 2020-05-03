Franch, Gary

03/01/1944 - 04/08/2020



Gary Franch, 76, passed on April 8, 2020. .

Gary was known for his quick wit, high degree of intelligence, common sense, and calm demeanor.

In his final days he said, "I had parents and siblings who gave me the best start in life with their love and guidance. I have daughters who are intelligent, caring, and independent. I have a wife who loves, supports, and understands me. I loved my job and was surrounded by professional, dedicated people. I have no regrets. I had a great life!"

For 33 years he enjoyed his job with the Colorado Army National Guard, retiring as a Brigadier General, and holding the position of Assistant Adjutant General/Troop Commander. He led with mental toughness; but also, with compassion toward his soldiers and their families, for whom he cared deeply.

He is preceded in passing by Max and Violet Franch (parents), and his siblings Maxine Filer, Eugene Franch, Beldeane Choate, Velma Corradino, Charlene Franch, and Joanne Franch.

Those who will continue to treasure memories of him in this life are Nora Franch (wife); Kathleen (Michael) Sivarajah, Lisa (David) Nash and Munyee Lee (daughters); Junetta (Pete) DeBono, Gayleen Schlageter, Gerald Franch, and Kenneth (Florence) Franch (siblings); Alice Blair, Preston Nash, Coleton Nash, Nora Burau, and Lilly Burau (grandchildren), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Grave side services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to be notified of the date, time, and location, please send an email to Gfranchservices@gmail.com.





