|
|
Ruhl, Gary G.
January 3, 1951 - August 20, 2019
Gary Ruhl passed away peacefully August 20, 2019, with loved one's by his side. Survived by wife Sue; daughter Kelly (George) Crenshaw; son Kip (Lindsay) Ruhl; grandchildren Brenley, Kai & Gavin; sister Linda Weiss; as well as his dogs Dizzy and Mickey. Gary was preceded in death by parents Herman and Carolyn; Visitation will be held Monday 9/2/19, from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Horan & McConaty - Centennial, CO. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9/3/19, 10:30 am, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church - Arvada, CO. Interment to follow at Golden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Kidney Foundation, St. Jude's and Donor Alliance.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019