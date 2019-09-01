Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Joan of Arc Catholic Chr
12735 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church
12735 West 58th Avenue
Arvada, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Ruhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary G. Ruhl


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary G. Ruhl Obituary
Ruhl, Gary G.
January 3, 1951 - August 20, 2019

Gary Ruhl passed away peacefully August 20, 2019, with loved one's by his side. Survived by wife Sue; daughter Kelly (George) Crenshaw; son Kip (Lindsay) Ruhl; grandchildren Brenley, Kai & Gavin; sister Linda Weiss; as well as his dogs Dizzy and Mickey. Gary was preceded in death by parents Herman and Carolyn; Visitation will be held Monday 9/2/19, from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Horan & McConaty - Centennial, CO. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9/3/19, 10:30 am, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church - Arvada, CO. Interment to follow at Golden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Kidney Foundation, St. Jude's and Donor Alliance.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.