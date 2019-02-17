|
|
Gary Gibson was born in Big Springs, NE on Jan. 14, 1940 and passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. He served in the US Army in Germany, then moved to Colorado where he worked as an educator, football coach and school administrator. He was the Superintendent of Adams District 14 until retiring in 1997. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Billie Gibson, and brother David. He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 51 years; son Kevin Gibson and his wife Paola Ramírez of Denver, CO; son Ryan Hovenweep and his wife Chelsea of Austin, TX; grandchildren Oscar, Jasper, William, Carolina and Ezra. A memorial mass will be at the Church of the Risen Christ at 10:30am on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Donations in memoriam may be made to Friends of St. Andrew Hospitality Center or the Gary Gibson Scholarship at Adams District 14 Scholarship Fund. Full obituary may be found at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019