Gunther, Gary

June 25, 1937 - February 29, 2020



Gary Blaine Gunther passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 29th, 2020, at the age of 82 after a long and very courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his bride of 59 years, Katherine (Judy) and children Greg (Nancy Lane), Steve (Theresa), Sherry Shultz (Jeff), and John (Stephanie Texera); grandchildren David Shultz (Gabby), Daniel Shultz, Aaron Shultz, Ryan Gunther, Andrew Gunther, Nicholas Gunther, Matthew Gunther, Jessamin Eltrich, Katherine Eltrich (Lisa Pena); great-grandchildren Max & Emilia Pena as well as many other friends. He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Caroline Eltrich.

Gary attended St. Vincent de Paul grade school and Regis Jesuit High School in Denver. During the summer months during high school Gary owned and operated "Gary's Snack Shack" on his grandparent's land in Nederland. After High School he attended the University of Colorado Boulder studying business and marketing. He retired after a thirty-four year career in sales working six years with The Mine and Smelter Co and twenty-eight years with Consolidated Freightways. Possessing the gift for being able to build or fix just about anything, he worked as a "fix-it-man" for hire with his business in retirement called "The Little German Boy."

Gary was a devoted husband and father and a man of deep faith and integrity with a huge heart. With his loving wife Judy, they raised their family of six in Aurora. Summers were filled with many camping trips throughout Colorado and during the school year he could be found running kids to music, athletic, or school functions, or in the garage fixing something. He was a prankster, delighted in playing with Lionel trains, and took enormous pride in his children and grandchildren.

A beautiful Memorial Service and Reception were held on March 6th, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel in Crystal, MN A private internment of Christian Burial and Catholic Mass will be held at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO.





