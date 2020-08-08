Losh, Gary Ivan
4/19/1933 - 7/31/2020
Gary Ivan Losh, 87, passed away July 31, 2020. Gary was Honorably Discharge from the United States Navy at the rank of MM2 in 1959. He is proceeded in death by his wife Sue Losh. Gary is survived by his daughter Jeannie Losh, his son Gary J Losh (Cindy), his son Chris Losh (Marci), 4 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. As well as many nieces and nephews. Gary made friends wherever he went and was well loved by all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.