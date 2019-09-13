|
Brackelsberg, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Brackelsberg, Aurora, CO, died August 10, 2019 after battling esophageal cancer. Born in Mohall, ND, where he began his formal education. Graduated High School in Minot, ND, and attended the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. The West was calling and he eventually settled in Denver, CO, where he met the love of his life, Suni Kim. They lived in Littleton, CO where they owned Gary's Carpets for several years. He and Suni had no children. Gary was preceded in death by Suni and his mother Pauline Brackelsberg of Heather Gardens, Aurora, CO. After his mother died, Gary moved into the unit she purchased in 1983. Gary enjoyed the mountains, his independence and self-reliance, the excitement of Central City, reading newspapers, watching the Broncos and solving Sudoku. He appreciated the loving support from all of his siblings, after the passing of Suni and especially during the cancer ordeal. Gary will forever be remembered by his family for the loving care he graciously gave to his wife, Suni and his mother, Pauline during their last years while they navigated through the complex medical care systems as they both battled the ravaging effects of Alzheimer's. Graveside services will be at 11am, October 12 at Olinger's Hampton Gardens, 600 E. Hampton, Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a .
